Proper training to youth key to India’s success: KT Rama Rao

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:12 PM, Fri - 12 August 22

Hyderabad: Stating that demographic advantage of India could turn into a liability if the youth was not trained properly, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said Telangana Government promotes three I’s of Innovation, Infrastructure and Inclusive Growth.

“Telangana is one of those very few States where one can witness rapid industrial, IT, agricultural growth and increase in green cover. We believe in holistic growth” said KT Rama Rao while addressing virtually at the Heartfulness, UNESCO MGIEP and AICTE’s third international youth conference ‘Rising with Kindness’ at Kanhashanti Vanam here on Friday.

India’s average age was 27 years and it was considered as the youngest nation. If the youth were not trained and empowered, then fundamental challenges would remain unresolved and unsolved, he stressed.

Telangana was the first State to provide safe and potable driving water to 10 million households in the country. Many States have not achieved this significant development, he said adding “Hyderabad is today the vaccine capital of the world”

Innovation does not always have to confine to technology sector. Telangana has introduced several pathbreaking reforms such Panchayat Raj Act and Municipal Administration Act, where in, the local bodies were responsible for increasing green cover and ensuring survival of the saplings, he said.

It was amazing to learn about Kanhashanthi Vanams achievements of turning a barren land into a oasis here in the State, he said.

The Telangana Government had also launched Haritha Haram programme and over 240 crore saplings have been planted since last eight years. The State achieved 7.7 percent increase in green cover by ensuring 85 percent survival rate of the saplings planted as part of Haritha Haram, the Minister said.

Father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi always stressed on kindness and today the world needs more kindness than before. To promote Gandhiji’s teachings of non-violence, inclusiveness and kindness, Telangana Government as part of 75 years of Independence was screening ‘Gandhi’ movie in over 550 theatres for free facilitating 2.2 million students watch the movie and learn about the great man’s life and preachings, he said.

“I urge all the youth to participate in Haritha Haram programme. Be proactive and care for eachother, care for your families and yourself” Rama Rao said.

Replying to a question from a participant on making Hyderabad a spiritual capital of the world, the Minister said Telangana Government would don the role of a enabler and support organizations like Kanhashanthi Vanam in their endeavours.

“Typically Governments are always obsessed about winning next elections. But it is important to ensure bureaucrats, MLAS, Parliamentarians are in sync with society and inculcate the values of compassion and kindness among people,” said Rama Rao.

Guide of Heartfulness Kamlesh Patil, popularly known as ‘Daaji’, UNESCO MGIEP Director Anantha Duraiappah and other chief guests declared the conference open.