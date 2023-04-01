Proposals for electrification of remote villages of Adilabad reviewed

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 AM, Sat - 1 April 23

Nirmal: Principal Chief Conservator of Forests RM Dobriyal convened a review meeting over progress relating to proposals of electricity to remote villages in erstwhile Adilabad district here on Friday. PCCF FCA Mohan Chandra Pargaien, District Forest Officers of Nirmal, Adilabad, Mancherial and Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Northern Power Distribution Company Limited director Mohan Reddy and engineers were present.

Dobriyal said proposals for providing electricity to 162 habitations of the erstwhile Adilabad were being processed. A total of 35 villages were in Nirmal, 34 Adilabad, 84 in Asifabad and 9 in Mancherial districts. As all the proposals in these districts fall under Protected Area of Kawal Tiger Reserve, permission under Wildlife Protection Act from the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL)- Delhi was also required to process these proposals.

The proposals were to be examined with reference to recently amended Forest Conservation rules which also requires the need of equivalent non forest land as CA- Compensatory Afforestation for these proposals, he said.