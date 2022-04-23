Prove allegations on PG seats allotment: Puvvada to Revanth

Published Date - 09:24 PM, Sat - 23 April 22

Minister P Ajay Kumar. File Photo

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has strongly condemned TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy’s allegations against his medical colleges and on PG seats allotment. In a statement here on Saturday he took strong exception to a complaint lodged with the Governor by the Congress leader in connection with the issue. The minister said that he has been running Mamata Medical College for the past 20 years and the entire PG admission process was being carried out in a transparent manner.

All the seats in the colleges were filled at the time of allotment during counselling. There was no need of blocking the seats and there was not an iota of truth in the allegations made by the TPCC chief. The allegations were inappropriate, Ajay Kumar asserted. The minister said he would not tolerate the false allegations levelled by the Congress leader. If the allegations were proved, he was ready to surrender his medical college to the State government.

If failed, Revanth Reddy should rub his nose on the surface of earth and tender an apology, the minister said with a warning that he would take up legal course action if the Congress leader did not take back his words. Ajay Kumar rebutted the Congress leader’s attempt to bring bad reputation to the medical college being run with the highest educational standards.

