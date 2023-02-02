Public representatives actively involved in Kanti Velugu programme

The second phase of the Kanti Velugu is getting a great response from people in both Bhupalpally and Mulugu districts

Bhupalpally/Mulugu: With the State government’s efforts to make ‘Kanti Velugu’ a success, public representatives, right from the Sarpanch level to the MLA, are trying to educate people on the need to check their eyes and also helping them to reach the camps.

The second phase of the Kanti Velugu is getting a great response from people in both Bhupalpally and Mulugu districts where people belonging to the tribal communities predominately live.

“A total of 20,621 people were examined by 25 medical teams and 5403 of them were provided with reading glasses and orders were placed for 3,911 glasses till January 29,” an official said.

Teams consisting of Panchayat secretaries, Anganwadi teachers, Asha workers, ration dealers and other officials are visiting houses and distributing invitations indicating the time to reach the camps so that the people do not have to wait for long. Meanwhile, exclusive camps are being conducted for government employees, journalists, police, lawyers and various communities with buffer teams in the district.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, a resident of Kataram Gugulothu Santari said, “ Due to lack of money, I didn’t visit any hospital for eye tests. But thanks government, I could get tested my eyes and got the glasses. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is helping us like an elder son.”

In Mulugu district, 1,70,809 eye screening tests were conducted and 15,277 people were given spectacles in the first ‘Kanti Velugu’ programme in 2018. As part of the 2nd phase, 140 medical camps were conducted in the last seven days by 15 primary health centres across the district. 20 teams are conducting eye screening tests. A total of 19,413 people were tested till January 29. Officials have also given reading glasses on the spot to 3,032 needy people.

Proposals have been sent to the officials of the State Medical and Health Department to provide special glasses to another 2241 people who were in need of special glasses. Along with glasses, eye drops were also distributed to the people who were undergoing examinations in the camps, along with medicines for minor eye problems. “Ten percent of the people in Mulugu district have been tested in seven days,” District Collector S Krishna Aditya said.

DM&HO Dr Allem Appaiah said they had taken all measures to complete eye screening tests in Mulugu through medical camps as per the pre-planned schedule.