Kondagattu shrine decked up for Pedda Hanuman Jayanthi

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 May 2024, 09:11 PM

Kondagattu Temple

Jagtial: Staged is all set for Pedda Hanuman Jayanthi celebrations to be held in Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple. Elaborate arrangements have been made for a three-day celebration to be started at the shrine on Thursday. Hanuman jayanthi shobha yatra will be taken out from Y junction to the main temple. Continuing the tradition, silk cloths and ‘talambralu’ of Bhadrachalam temple will be present to the presiding deity. About 30,000 human deeksha devotees will end their deeksha on the occasion of hanuman jayanthi.

All arrangements are made for the convenience of the devotees since about three lakh pilgrims are likely to visit the shrine. 14 counters were set up to distribute 4 lakh prasadam. To continue jayanthi in a peaceful manner, 50 CCTV cameras were established in addition to 64 cameras existing in the temple premises. Six medical camps have been established to provide treatment to devotees and adequate medicines are also made available.

In order to entertain the devotees, temple authorities made arrangements to conduct cultural programmes. Besides a dais, 100 seats are also arranged. RTC buses have also been deployed to transport pilgrims to the temple located on the top of the hillocks from the bottom. Seven parking places are also arranged. Adequate sanitation staff was also deployed to maintain temple premises clean.