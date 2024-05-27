| Issue Of Violation Of Traditions In Bhadradri Lord Rama Kalyanotsavam To The Fore Again

Issue of violation of traditions in Bhadradri Lord Rama Kalyanotsavam to the fore again

Hearing the petitions Justice NV Shravan Kumar in an order dated April 15, 2024 directed the principal secretary of the Endowment Department to constitute a five-member committee to verify the spiritual customs, traditions and sthalapuranam.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 May 2024, 09:26 PM

Bhadrachalam (Kothagudem): The issue of improper addressing of Lord Rama as Ramanarayana during religious rituals at Bhadradri Temple has come to the fore again.

Three writ petitions were filed by Kancherla Venkata Ramana, GTV Manindhar and Jamalapurapu Srinivas Rao as Endowments Department, Commissioner of Endowments, Kothagudem district Collector, Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam Executive Officer and the chief priest of the temple the parties regarding the issue.

Hearing the petitions Justice NV Shravan Kumar in an order dated April 15, 2024 directed the principal secretary of the Endowment Department to constitute a five-member committee to verify the spiritual customs, traditions and sthalapuranam. The committee was also directed to verify what was the Gothram and Pravara revered during Kalyanotsavam before 2012 and after.

In view of the above development the temple Executive Officer L Rama Devi issued a circular on May 25 asking the templesthanacharya, 21 priests including, the chief priest, deputy chief priests,priests and nine vedic pundits to submit a report regarding the matter by May 26 to submit the same before the Endowment Commissioner by May 28.

The contention of the petitioners was inappropriate recital of the Pravara (Invocation of the illustrious ancestors) and Gothram (Clan/original ancestor) of the principal deities of the temple during the performance of the annual celestial wedding (Kalyanam) of Lord Sri Rama and Seetha on Sri Rama Navami.

The priests were now reciting/chanting the nameof Lord Ramaas “Rama Narayana” instead of “Ramchandra Swamy” during the Sankalpam. Further the traditional practice of reciting “Ramachandra swamine Varaya” has been replaced with “Ramanarayana Swamine Varaya”, the petitioners said.

It might be recalled that on 17 April, 2019 the members of Bhadradri Parirakshana Samithi launched a signature campaign against alleged violation of religious traditions by the priests at the historic Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam.