Pumping operations at Medigadda barrage likely to resume

Medigada barrage, an integral component of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, in its present condition may not allow lifting of water at the designed capacity of two tmc a day.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 May 2024, 10:11 PM

Hyderabad: Even as interim works taken up on the Medigadda barrage gained momentum, pumping operations are likely to be resumed to lift water from Godavari well before the completion of these works. Medigada barrage, an integral component of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, in its present condition may not allow lifting of water at the designed capacity of two tmc a day. But at least partial restoration of the pumping operation from Medigadda will be made possible by the end of June, according to officials.

In the event of a normal monsoon in the catchment of Godavari, there would not be any need to lift water from Medigadda. Otherwise, farmers, who were already deprived of water for the Rabi crop, might need water. The government, officials said, was keen on giving water to at least part of the command area that is spread over the 13 districts of the State. A temporary barrier across the river could be put up in the form of a cofferdam close to the pump house above the impacted piers of the barrage to start water lifting. Minor issues spotted in Annaram and Sundilla barrages were also being addressed simultaneously for the purpose.

The barrage has already started receiving inflows, which were being diverted as the cofferdam had come up covering a major part of the work area in the vicinity of the impacted structures. Issues persisting with the lifting of gates were being addressed. The stage has been set for cutting two of the gates. The fate of two other gates would be decided after further examination, officials said.

The rubber seals of all the gates were removed and the process of lifting is in progress, they said, adding that obstructions for free flow of flood were also being cleared at the barrage as recommended by the NDSA team in its interim report.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy will be visiting the barrage by the weekend, they said.

The project utilizes a canal network covering more than 1,800 km. At some places, the canal network also needed repairs. They were also being attended to by the Irrigation department. Chief Engineer Sudhakar Reddy, who is incharge of the project, said the works were being implemented on war footing involving all agencies concerned.