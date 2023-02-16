Punjab CM says Telangana irrigation system will be replicated in Punjab

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:03 PM, Thu - 16 February 23

Punjab Chief Minister Bagwan Singh Mann during his visit to Kondapochamma Sagar at Markook in Siddipet district on Thursday.

Siddipet: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, who is on a two-day visit of the State, said Telangana’s canal-based irrigation system that efficiently uses river water, would be replicated in Punjab.

Speaking to news reporters on the sidelines of his visit to different places in Gajwel Assembly Constituency on Thursday, Mann appreciated the Telangana government’s work in efficiently use of water by taking up the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). Earlier, Mann visited the Konda Pochamma Sagar, built as part of KLIS at Markook, where Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar explained about the reservoir that was built at a height of 618 metres from sea level. He also briefed Mann on the KLIS, after which the Punjab Chief Minister examined the motors used for the lift irrigation project.

He later visited a check-dam built across the Kudavelly Vagu near Erravally village in Markook and the Pandavula Cheruvu, which has been developed into a mini tank bund after restoration. Stating that they would always be happy to learn from good initiatives in any part of the world, Mann said the Telangana government had launched the Basthi Dawakhana concept after seeing a similar concept in New Delhi. Interacting with farmers at Pandavula Cheruvu, Mann enquired how their lives had changed post the formation of Telangana. The farmers replied that their income had increased considerably since they were getting irrigation water. The groundwater table too had improved considerably since the government built a number of reservoirs across the State, they told him.



He noted that farmers elsewhere in the country were struggling every day because of the Centre’s policies and said farmers were regularly staging protests at the Jantar Mantar because they could not get remunerative prices for their products. This was a sad reality considering 80 percent of the Indian population were still depending on agriculture, he said.