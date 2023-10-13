Punjab: Fire breaks out at Kharar Police Station in Mohali district

Although the fire was brought under control after hours of effort, the parked vehicles on fire were completely damaged in the incident.

By ANI Published Date - 06:53 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

Mohali: A major fire broke out at Kharar Police Station in Punjab’s Mohali district. As per the reports, no one sustained any sort of injuries during the incident, however, the visuals showed vehicles parked inside the post to be on fire.

The visuals further showed the fire department team trying to get the fire under control.

It is being said that so far the cause of the fire seems to be a short circuit but further investigation to detect the cause is being carried on.

Earlier, in September, a fire incident at a paint factory in Kurali village of Mohali district resulted in injuries to five people.

Out of the injured, two were admitted to Mohali Civil Hospital and three to nearby Civil Hospital.