Punters bet big on BRS victory in Medak

The BRS has never lost a Lok Sabha election in Medak since the party was launched in 2001.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 June 2024, 05:25 PM

Medak: With the counting of Lok Sabha votes just a few hours way, punters are betting big on a BRS victory in the Medak Lok Sabha constituency.

Since the BRS has won from Medak for five consecutive times and with the party winning six out of seven assembly segments under Medak Lok Sabha in the last Assembly elections, punters are betting on BRS candidate P Venkatrami Reddy‘s victory. With former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s Gajwel Assembly segment and former Minister T Harish Rao’s Siddipet assembly segment also falling under Medak Lok Sabha constituency, it is seen as a stronghold of the BRS since the party’s inception. The BRS has never lost a Lok Sabha election in Medak since the party was launched in 2001.

As most of the exit polls also predicted the victory of the BRS in Medak, punters are eager to bet on a BRS victory while staunch loyalists of the BJP and Congress are betting on their party candidates. Meanwhile, punters are betting more on the BJP’s victory in the Zaheerabad Lok Sabha constituency. BB Patil, the sitting BRS MP, had contested on a BJP ticket after switching loyalties in Zaheerabad. Despite the Congress winning four out of seven assembly segments under Zaheerabad Lok Sabha constituecny, punters are preferring to invest on the BJP. Staunch loyalists of the BRS are betting on BRS candidate Gali Anil Kumar’s victory.

The betting, despite strict vigil by the police, is going unabated. Punters are also busy betting on the outcome of the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections. Most of those betting on the AP results are people from Andhra Pradesh.