Pure Veg Signs At Food Outlets Are Offensive Viral Tweet Sparks Debate Online

Pure veg signs at food outlets are ‘offensive’: viral tweet sparks debate online

Taking to Twitter, the woman with the user name ‘Adrak Wali Chai’ said, “All these ‘pure veg’ signs across food outlets are offensive and un-inclusive.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 03:59 PM, Tue - 17 January 23
Hyderabad: Twitter is rife with intensified debate over a woman’s tweet on the micro-blogging site labelling “pure veg” signs across food outlets “offensive” and “un-inclusive”. The viral tweet has triggered several polarising comments with the majority of users criticising the “extra-wokeness”, while some supported her.

Taking to Twitter, the woman with the user name ‘Adrak Wali Chai’ said, “All these ‘pure veg’ signs across food outlets are offensive and un-inclusive. Blatantly implying that other food preferences are ‘impure’ and legitimizing the discrimination against people with diverse preferences (sic).” The user name was later changed to ‘Pure Veg Signs are Casteist’.

The tweet went viral and sparked a heated debate on social media. While the majority of people were totally against the thought and slammed the woman in the comments section, there were a few who defended the tweet.

“Pure veg tag in a restaurant has nothing to do with discrimination. Even many non-veg eating people look to eat veggie foods on certain days of the week for religious reasons primarily. Pure veg is that extra assurance that non-veg is not cooked in that restaurant (sic),” said a user. “Where is discrimination?! If they had the board “Pure Veg only. Non vegetarians not allowed”, then its discrimination! They are just targeting their customer base! (sic),” read another tweet.

