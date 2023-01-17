Pure veg signs at food outlets are ‘offensive’: viral tweet sparks debate online

Taking to Twitter, the woman with the user name ‘Adrak Wali Chai’ said, “All these ‘pure veg’ signs across food outlets are offensive and un-inclusive.

Hyderabad: Twitter is rife with intensified debate over a woman’s tweet on the micro-blogging site labelling “pure veg” signs across food outlets “offensive” and “un-inclusive”. The viral tweet has triggered several polarising comments with the majority of users criticising the “extra-wokeness”, while some supported her.

Taking to Twitter, the woman with the user name ‘Adrak Wali Chai’ said, “All these ‘pure veg’ signs across food outlets are offensive and un-inclusive. Blatantly implying that other food preferences are ‘impure’ and legitimizing the discrimination against people with diverse preferences (sic).” The user name was later changed to ‘Pure Veg Signs are Casteist’.

All these "pure veg" signs across food outlets are offensive and un-inclusive. Blatantly implying that other food preferences are "impure" and legitimizing the discrimination against people with diverse preferences.

The tweet went viral and sparked a heated debate on social media. While the majority of people were totally against the thought and slammed the woman in the comments section, there were a few who defended the tweet.

“Pure veg tag in a restaurant has nothing to do with discrimination. Even many non-veg eating people look to eat veggie foods on certain days of the week for religious reasons primarily. Pure veg is that extra assurance that non-veg is not cooked in that restaurant (sic),” said a user. “Where is discrimination?! If they had the board “Pure Veg only. Non vegetarians not allowed”, then its discrimination! They are just targeting their customer base! (sic),” read another tweet.

This person can't understand that "pure veg" refers to restaurants or dietary preferences, not people. I wonder how she'd prefer to be discriminated against, though.

-"We will not rent you a flat"

-"We will not rent you a flat"

-"Sar tan se juda" Neither common sense nor a sense of proportion. Big surprise.

Pure veg like Pure Gold means unadulterated, it doesn't imply that Platinum or Diamonds are not worthy enough ! P.S. I am not a vegetarian but this is not hard to get

👇🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/P5C9sPGuRM — Deepali Pandey (@deepalipandey) January 17, 2023

There's no "pure non-veg" joints because we carnivores don't give a shit about our meat dish coming in contact with, say, palak. But herbivores do, hence "pure veg." Not sure why that should offend me though. Unless outraging were a hobby.

she knows what pure veg means..

she knows what pure veg means..

she delebrately wrote this tweet hoping to get viral… and boy, she hit the bull's eye… 😀

Twitter is magical. It has made people use a dictionary probably for the first time in their lives to find the exact meaning of a four-letter word they have been hearing since their childhood.

I'm talking about 'pure' as in Pure Veg. — Neil D'Silva (@neildsilva) January 17, 2023