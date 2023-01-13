No tie up with TDP in Telangana: Tarun Chugh

BJP Telangana affairs in-charge Tarun Chugh on Friday clarified that his party has no intention to have a tie with TDP in the State

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:17 PM, Fri - 13 January 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Amid talks of BJP making efforts to join hands with TDP in Telangana for the upcoming assembly polls, BJP Telangana affairs in-charge Tarun Chugh on Friday clarified that his party has no intention to have a tie with TDP in the State.

Tarun Chugh on Thursday reportedly told media in New Delhi that his party was planning to have a poll alliance with TDP .

Tarun Chugh alleged that the report with regard to the BJP-TDP alliance was completely fallacious and mischievous and aimed at creating a false narrative. He said the BJP was strong enough to take on BRS in Telangana and that it does not need any other party’s help to come to power in the State.

” I strongly condemn a report attributed to me in a section of the media that BJP is thinking of an alliance with TDP in Telangana. I didn’t say anything that could even remotely be construed to the idea of an alliance with TDP or the suggestion that we would stand by Smt Sharmila in Telangana,”he said.

In directly targeting TDP, Chugh stated that some political parties who have lost base and relevance in the State were taking recourse to false propaganda on BJP and possible alliances.