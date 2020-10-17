Puvvada Ajay Kumar assures rain-affected farmers of govt support

Ajay Kumar noted that every farmer who suffered loss due to cyclonic rains would be helped by the government.

Khammam: Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar has told the farmers who lost crops due to rains not to lose heart and assured all possible help from the State government.

The minister along with Sathupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah inspected roads, tanks and standing crops damaged due to rains in Sathupalli, Vemsoor mandals in Khammam district on Saturday.

Speaking to the press persons on the occasion Ajay Kumar noted that every farmer who suffered loss due to cyclonic rains would be helped by the government. He said the irrigation and roads and buildings officials were already told to take up works to repair damaged canals, tanks and roads in the district.

He said Sathupalli mandal has received a record rainfall of 18.6 cm rainfall and Vemsoor recorded 17.8cm rainfall on Oct 13 which was the highest rain recorded in the district in this season. As a result widespread was caused in the Sathupalli Assembly segment.

Ajay Kumar informed that the agriculture and revenue officials were already told to start crop loss assessment. As soon as the loss reports were submitted to the government steps towards paying compensation to the affected farmers would be taken.

He further said arrangements for paddy and cotton procurement were underway. About 438 centres would be set up for paddy procurement while 13 centres were being established by the Cotton Corporation of India for cotton procurement. The number of sectors increased to eight. Ajay Kumar inspected Bethupalli tank left canal and feeder channels in Sathupalli, low level causeway at Adasarlapadu village, tanks and irrigation canals in Vemsoor damaged due to recent rains.

MLA Venkata Veeraiah alleged that the Central government was not responding in a proper manner to offer relief to the farmers affected due to recent rains. He wanted the Centre to come to the rescue of the farming community in Telangana immediately.

MLC B Lakshminarayana, Sathupalli Municipal Chairman Kusampudi Mahesh, Vice-Chairman Thota Srujana Rani, DCMS Chairman R Seshagiri Rao, District Agriculture Officer Vijay Nirmala, Kallur RDO Suryanarayana and others were present.

