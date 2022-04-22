Puvvada hails CM KCR for ensuring social justice to all communities

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:29 PM, Fri - 22 April 22

Minister P Ajay Kumar speaking at a meeting at Wyra in Khammam on Friday.

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has hailed the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao as a great leader who ensured social justice to all communities in the State. Speaking at the inauguration of Kamma Kalyana Mandapam at Wyra in the district on Friday, he said the Kamma community was under attack in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Ajay Kumar claimed that he was now the only minister belonging to that community in both the States as during the recent Cabinet reshuffle in AP the community minister Kodali Nani was set aside.

In terms of power and political representation the community was in a much better position in Telangana because the Chief Minister here took all measures in maintaining a proper balance in giving political opportunities to all the communities. “Chandrashekhar Rao has been ‘Sri Rama Raksha’ to the Kamma community. Because of him there was a minister, five MLAs, one MLC, one MP and TRS Lok Sabha leader, one Mayor, two municipal chairman, three district presidents belonging to the community” Ajay Kumar said.

The minister said the Chief Minister gave him the opportunity of serving as a minister in his Cabinet at a young age and it was a biggest achievement for him. ‘I don’t have any more political ambitions as I am more than happy work in Chandrashekhar Rao’s Cabinet’ he noted. He complained that certain forces were plotting to alienate him from power by making use of a minor incident and some pseudo Chowdaries (a title used by those belonging to Kamma caste) were supporting such forces. This he said with reference to a BJP activist’s death by suicide.

Ajay Kumar, urging his community members to be united also wanted them to know the importance of the Chief Minister who was protecting the interests of the community in Telangana. He told the community to stand by the Chief Minister. Earlier in the day in Khammam, the minister handed over a cash cheque of Rs 2 lakh to the family of a TRS worker Kothapalli Ramesh, who was killed in a road accident recently. The cheque was given as part of the accidental insurance offered by the TRS.

He said the role of activists in strengthening the party from the field level was important. The party workers should take responsibility to ensure that government schemes reach every eligible family regardless of party affiliation.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .