Puvvada tears into Bhatti’s allegations against TRS

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar tore into CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka’s reported allegations against the TRS party.

The Minister strongly denied the allegations of the CLP leader who accused TRS of violating election code and using police to harass Congress leaders and candidates.

In a statement here on Thursday, Ajay Kumar warned the CLP leader not to make baseless allegations against TRS. Congress workers were caught by police when they distributed money to the voters and how could TRS be blamed for that, he posed.

It was the Congress workers who were caught distributing money, but strangely, Vikramarka was complaining against the TRS, the Minister noted adding, the Congress leader himself violated the election code by holding a press meet on the premises of the district collectorate.

Vikramarka was aware of his party’s humiliation in the Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) election. He was not able to digest TRS’s imminent victory with a bumper majority in the elections, hence staging a drama to gain sympathy by making false allegations against the TRS, the Minister noted.

The people in Khammam were going to give a fitting reply to the Congress party on election day for its allegations against the TRS. The people no longer trust Congress and its leaders, Ajay Kumar said.

TRS agenda, development agenda

He further noted that the TRS agenda was a development agenda. The public in Khammam fully aware of the development the city witnessed in the past six and half years. Hundreds of crores have been spent on developing the city as a model one.

Daily supply of drinking water to the household under Mission Bhagiratha, musical fountain, walking tracks, parks and open gyms at Lakaram and Khanapuram tanks, walkways alongside the NSP canals, IT Hub first phase and new RTC bus stand were all testament to the TRS’s agenda.

Congress leaders should visit the above places along with Vaikunta Dhamams and modernised Gollapadu channel, vegetable and meat markets and wide roads in the city, before commenting against the TRS, the Minister stated.

