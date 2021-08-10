PV Sindhu says meditation has changed her life

Sindhu, who had visited the Heartfulness facility seeking the blessings of Daaji and undertook a mediation session by him, said her family has always pursued meditation.

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 4:40 pm 4:41 pm

Hyderabad: PV Sindhu, the Tokyo bronze medallist, has urged people to take to mediation as it makes a big difference in one’s life. She said her life changed after she practiced meditation.

Sindhu, who had visited the Heartfulness facility seeking the blessings of Daaji and undertook a mediation session by him, said her family has always pursued meditation. “Through them, I got introduced to Heartfulness meditation. I feel happy whenever I visit Kanha Shantivanam or any Heartfulness meditation center. My life has changed after I started practicing meditation. People have many questions when they hear about meditation. They think practicing meditation the right way is difficult. People also wonder whether meditation leads to success.

“I want to convey that meditation is not a magic pill for success, but it brings clarity within your mind and heart. For me, it calms my mind and helps me understand my emotions better. It also helps me plan my next steps. Especially during stressful situations, like the pandemic, meditation helps maintain calmness,’’ she pointed out.

She further added that meditation has helped her in her career. “I can face difficult situations during matches easily. I want to thank Daaji for his blessings. I am grateful to the Shri Rama Chandra Mission, Heartfulness Institute, and Daaji for all the support and encouragement I have received over the years. I urge everyone to try meditation as it makes a big difference in one’s life.”