PVNR death anniversary: TS govt to organise programme on Friday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:49 PM, Thu - 22 December 22

Hyderabad: The State government will organize a programme on the 18th death anniversary of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao at PV Gyan Bhoomi here on Friday.

As part of the programme, which will commence at 9 a.m., a health camp is being organised, besides a free food distribution programme, at the venue on PVNR Marg.