Quality of life has improved in Telangana: Indrakaran Reddy

Both urban and rural parts of the State were witnessing remarkable growth on many fronts ever since the new State was formed, said Minister Indrakaran Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:16 PM, Wed - 12 April 23

Minister Indrakaran Reddy raises slogans along with activists of BRS during the Athmeeya Sammelanam held in Nirmal on Wednesday

Nirmal: Forest Minister Indrakaran Reddy said the lives of people had improved in a big way after the creation of Telangana.

Addressing Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) cadre at an Athmeeya Sammelanam here on Wednesday, the Minister said both urban and rural parts of the State were witnessing remarkable growth on many fronts ever since the new State was formed. No other State was implementing welfare schemes on par with Telangana. Every section of society was being covered by the schemes, he said.

Citing KCR Kits, Rythu Bima, Rythu Bandhu, Aasara Pensions, Mission Bhagiratha, Kalyana Lakshmi and other schemes, Indrakaran Reddy said States ruled by Bharatiya Janata Party were not implementing such initiatives. He advised the cadre to publicise welfare schemes and developmental activities taken up by the State government in the last nine years.

