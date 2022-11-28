Queen Consort Camilla breaks tradition, scraps lady-in-waiting positions

In a historic move, Camilla, Queen Consort of the United Kingdom, has decided to scrap the position that dates back to centuries. An apt representation can be seen in the TV show ‘Reign’ about Mary, the Queen of Scots.

Hyderabad: If you have watched ‘The Crown’ on Netflix, you must have noticed an entourage of women behind the late HRH Queen Elizabeth II on occasion. These women were referred to as ‘lady-in-waiting’ and were responsible for looking after the Queen’s day-to-day activities.

The 75-year-old Queen Consort has renamed the position as the ‘Queen’s companions’. Unlike the ladies-in-waiting, this slimmed-down role will not involve correspondence or administration, reported ‘BBC’.

The new position will be more of an occasional and informal position. The women will not receive a salary but their expenses will be covered. They will be supporting the Queen Consort at official engagements and will not be involved in her day-to-day activities.

The palace confirmed that the six Queen’s companions will be some of her long-standing friends — the Marchioness of Lansdowne, Jane von Westenholz, Lady Katharine Brooke, Sarah Troughton, Lady Sarah Keswick, and Baroness Chisholm.

Her everyday engagements will be taken care of by Major Ollie Plunket.