Question Paper leak case: Etala appears before Warangal police

Huzurabad MLA Etala Rajender had his statement recorded by Warangal Central Zone DCP MA Bari

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:01 PM, Mon - 10 April 23

File Photo

Warangal: Huzurabad MLA Etala Rajender had his statement recorded by Warangal Central Zone DCP MA Bari here on Monday after he appeared before the police following the notice served on him in connection with a WhatsApp call from Booram Prashanth, one of the accused in the SSC Hindi paper leak case.

Speaking to the media after coming out of the DCP’s office, the BJP MLA said he had not done anything wrong in connection with the case, and termed the case as ‘not a leakage’.

“The police said that I had received a WhatsApp call from Prashanth. But I did not receive his call. It was proved after the police examined my cell phone,” he said, and added that an activist sent a message from his constituency. “But I did not even open that message. I am a responsible public representative from a national party that is always wishing for the good of the students,” he said.

Rajender’s two personal assistants had already appeared before the police and got their statements recorded.