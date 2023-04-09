Bandi Sanjay lodges complaint claiming his mobile is ‘missing’

Sanjay lodged a complaint with the Karimnagar Two Town Police claiming that his phone had gone missing and asking the police to trace it

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:50 PM, Sun - 9 April 23

File Photo

Karimnagar: Contradicting the Warangal police version of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay refusing to hand over his mobile phone for investigation, Sanjay on Sunday lodged a complaint with the Karimnagar Two Town Police claiming that his phone had gone missing and asking the police to trace it.

In the complaint, Sanjay said he was detained during the intervening night of April 4 and April 5 by the Karimnagar police in connection with Cr No. 147/2023 of PS-II, Karimnagar and shifted to Bommala Ramaram of Rachakonda Commissionerate.

During the course of travel, he realized that he lost his mobile phone bearing the number 7680006600. He had informed the same to the police officers who shifted him to Bommala Ramaram in a vehicle and also to his advocates when he was arrested in connection by the Kamalapur police.

He said the mobile phone was with him when the police detained him in Karimnagar. But, it went missing later.

Asking the police to locate the phone since all his contract numbers and important information were stored in it, he said the SIM was in the name of his sister Dr Soumya and was being used by him due to ‘security reasons’.