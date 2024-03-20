Etala Rajender releases manifesto for Malkajgiri constituency

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 March 2024, 09:15 PM

Hyderabad: BJP senior leader and party Malkajgiri candidate Etala Rajender on Wednesday released a manifesto for the people of Malkajgiri constituency.

The manifesto ‘Modi guarantee, Etala surety’ focuses on seven issues- Vikasith Malkajgiri, Swachh Malkajgiri, Skilled Malkajgiri, Aarogya Ayushman Malkajgiri, Aatma Nirbhar Naari Shakti Malkajgiri, Digital/IT Malkajgiri and Make In Malkajgiri.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajender assured youth of Malkajgiri constituency that he would try to provide employment to unemployed youth through skill India and Make in India initiatives of the Central government.

Stating that it had become difficult for poor to construct houses in Hyderabad, he assured the people of the constituency that if he wins the polls he would provide houses to homeless poor under the Central government’s housing programme.

The former Health Minister said that he would give top priority to providing health facilities to the common man.