Quinton De Kock scores his third century in 2023 World Cup

07:27 PM, Tue - 24 October 23

South Africas Quinton de Kock acknowledges the crowd while returning to the pavilion after his dismissal during the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Australia and South Africa at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, in Lucknow, Thursday, Oct.12, 2023. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

Hyderabad: Continuing his good form, South African batsman Quinton De Kock smashed his third century in the ongoing 2023 World Cup. He smacked a blistering 174 facing 140 balls, comprising 15 fours and 7 sixes, in a match against Bangladesh.

The southpaw’s fine performance with bat helped South Africa reach a score of 382 runs in 50 overs.

De Kock scored his first and second centuries against Sri Lanka and Australia, respectively.”

In the process, De Kock also achieved the feat of scoring the most runs in an innings by a wicketkeeper (174) in world cups.

Earlier, the record was held by Adam Gilchrist, who scored 149 against Sri Lanka in the 2007 World Cup finals.

The opening batsman, with this ton, entered an exclusive club that boasts cricketing luminaries such as Sangakkara, Mark Waugh, Ganguly, Mathew Hayden, and Rohit Sharma, all of whom have achieved the feat of scoring three centuries in world cups.