Rachakonda cops conduct special drive against traffic violators, book 2,925 cases

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:55 PM, Tue - 10 January 23

During the drunken driving checks the police booked 644 cases and produced the violators before the court. Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda traffic police conducted a special drive from January 2 to 9 against persons violating traffic rules and booked 2,925 cases. The drive was initiated under the supervision of DCP Traffic, D Srinivas.

The police also issued notices to 28 persons who had encroached upon the footpaths and allowed illegal parking of vehicles in front of the establishments leading to traffic congestion.

The special drive was held against vehicles owners who were driving without number plate, improper and irregular number plates. Cases were also booked against persons violating the helmet rule, speaking over cell phone while driving and triple riding.

Meanwhile, during the drunken driving checks the police booked 644 cases and produced the violators before the court.