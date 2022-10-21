Munugode bypoll: Traffic diversion on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway on Friday

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:42 PM, Fri - 21 October 22

(Representational image) Anticipating traffic congestion between 4pm and 10pm on Friday, the Rachakonda Traffic Police requested citizens coming from Vijayawada, Suryapet and Nalgonda towards Hyderabad to proceed on Highway via Bhongir – Nalgonda Road.

Hyderabad: In view of Munugode by-polls, various political parties have planned road shows and public meetings between Andol Maisaimma temple towards Choutuppal on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway under the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

Anticipating traffic congestion between 4pm and 10pm on Friday, the Rachakonda Traffic Police requested citizens coming from Vijayawada, Suryapet and Nalgonda towards Hyderabad on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada, to proceed on Highway via Bhongir – Nalgonda Road via Ramannapet and Valigonda.

Traffic diversion points:

*Chityal X Road– Bhongir Nalgonda X Road – Ramannapet – Nagaram X Road – Valigonda Road – Bhongir Warangal Highway– Bibi Nagar- Gudur Toll Plaza – ORR Ghatkesar – ORR Pedda Amberpert – Vijayawada Hyderabad Highway.

*Service Road at Bhongir Highway – Valigonda Road on Bhongir-Nalgonda Road – Nagaram X Road– Ramannapet X Road – Chityal X Road.

Vehicles intending to towards Bengaluru and Mumbai Highway can take the Outer Ring Road.

The officials have requested citizens to take alternative routes to reach their destination and cooperate.