Rachakonda Traffic Police warns number plate makers against illegal plates

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:01 PM, Wed - 8 February 23

Hyderabad: To put a check on illegal vehicle number plates, Rachakonda Traffic Police (RTP) officials held a meeting with the number plate makers having their shops in LB Nagar and Maheshwaram on Wednesday.

Traffic Police officials requested them to make number plates only as per the guidelines mentioned under the MV Act rules and do not prepare any number plate without the verification of proper documents i.e original Registration Certificate (RC) and details of the customer. All the number plate makers agreed to follow the MV act rules, said D Srinivas, DCP (Traffic-II), Rachakonda.

During the recent special drives in Traffic Zone II (LB Nagar and Maheswaram Zones), the RTP booked about 3,500 MV Act cases and registered IPC cases on 57 persons and issued FIRs.

This drive is specially taken up to prevent snatchers, property offenders and traffic violators, the DCP said.