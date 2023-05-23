Rachakonda CP inaugurates Centre for Development and Empowerment of Women at LB Nagar

The center will offer counseling and assist women victims of domestic and sexual violence in seeking professional help

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:10 PM, Tue - 23 May 23

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, DS Chauhan inaugurated the Centre for Development and Empowerment of Women (CDEW) at LB Nagar on Tuesday.

The center will offer counseling and assist women victims of domestic and sexual violence in seeking professional help. Speaking on the occasion, Chauhan said the Rachakonda police are taking up various steps to increase women safety both online and offline to provide a safe and secure environment. The police have released audio messages and short films to create awareness among the women.

Additional DG (women safety) Shikha Goel said all the sub divisions in the tri-commissionerates will have a CDEW center. “The idea is to provide a platform for women to seek professional help. We want the centers to be somewhere near their house. Professional help will be extended to the women,” she said adding that CDEW is part of the Safe City Project.

