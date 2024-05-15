Rachakonda CP suspends two policemen misappropriating seized cash

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 May 2024, 07:25 PM

Hyderabad: Two policemen who had allegedly misappropriated money seized during vehicle checking in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections were placed under suspension by Rachakonda Police Commissioner, Tarun Joshi.

The policemen, head constable Sai Kumar and constable Karthik, both working with the Rachakonda Armed Reserve had stopped two persons Krishna and Srikanth and seized Rs. 25 lakh at Karimguda in Medipally. However, the policemen showed on record that they had seized Rs. 19 lakh and alleged to have pocketed the remaining amount.

Srikanth had informed the police higher ups about it following which an enquiry was held. After the enquiry the Rachakonda Police Commissioner placed the head constable and the constable under suspension.

Meanwhile, a friend of the two policemen, Ranjith, who reportedly tipped them about the transportation of the cash allegedly died by suicide at his house two days ago. The family members told the police that Ranjith got worried over the developments and might have ended his life due to it.

The higher ups are now investigating if the two policemen are involved in more such cases.