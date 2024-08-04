Telangana: 28 convicted in sexual assault cases in 2024

Two people were sentenced to 25 years imprisonment: 15 were sentenced to 20 years jail term and 11 persons to life imprisonment.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 August 2024, 07:54 PM

Hyderabad: A total of 28 persons were convicted and sentenced to jail term so far in 2024 for their involvement in different sexual assault cases in Telangana.

While two people were sentenced to 25 years imprisonment, 15 were sentenced to 20 years jail term and 11 persons to life imprisonment. The highest numbers of significant convictions were recorded in Hyderabad and Rachakonda, each securing five convictions.

Director General of police Dr. Jitender, in a meeting held with officers, reiterated that their primary focus must be on quality of investigation to secure convictions.

He said that there shall be zero tolerance for crime against women and children.

He appreciated the role of Bharosa centers, investigating officers, court duty officers and prosecutors in securing these important convictions which would act as deterrent against such crimes.

“It was possible because of the keen focus on the investigation milestones set for investigating officers and supervisory officers to ensure continuity of quality of investigation until conviction is ensured in the case,” Dr. Jitender said.