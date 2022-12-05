Rachakonda CP tells police job aspirants to stay away from touts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:11 PM, Mon - 5 December 22

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner, Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat asked the police job aspirant candidates appearing for the physical endurance test to stay away from touts who collect money by assuring to help them get a job.

He asked the candidates to follow the instructions mentioned in the admit card while appearing for tests. “Examination system is fully transparent and do not to believe in such brokers. In case of anyone indulging in such practices aspirants can inform police authorities on dial 100 or WhatsApp number 9490617111,” said Bhagwat.

On Monday, he reviewed the arrangements for the physical endurance tests for police recruitment 2022, which will begin from Thursday at Saroornagar stadium. He instructed the officials to make proper arrangements for the successful conduct of the tests.