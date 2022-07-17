| Police Job Aspirants Need To Keep Away From Social Media

‘Police job aspirants need to keep away from social media’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:45 PM, Sun - 17 July 22

Police job aspirants need be focus on preparation and keep away from social media to get through recruitment examinations, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said.

Distributing free study material to Police Sub-inspector and constable job aspirants at the police pre-recruitment training centre at Bharath Engineering college in Ibrahimpatnam, Bhagwat shared preparation tips and techniques with the police job aspirants.

He advised the aspirants to gain command over all subjects and cover the entire syllabus of written exam. Aspirants need to be alert about the preliminary written exam, which is going to be held in August for both Sub Inspector and Constable jobs, he said.

The Commissioner elaborated the efforts of the police in keeping the society peaceful with their services and welcomed the aspirants to join the department.

The Rachakonda Police Commissionerate is keen to support the poor unemployed aspirants to join the police department, Bhagwat said and added the pre-recruitment training was a great opportunity to the poor youth who are unable to pay high fee in private coaching institutions.

The aspirants should take daily and weekly tests which were being conducted in the training centre. He elaborated how classroom tests help them to evaluate their knowledge and saves time in the exam.