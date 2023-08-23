Rachakonda police apprehend two Nigerian nationals for swindling individuals

Omenonye Sylvester (23) and Alimeke Endurance Chukkwuka (23) were duping people on pretext of sending gift parcels.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:38 PM, Wed - 23 August 23

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Cybercrime sleuths caught two Nigerians who were duping people on pretext of sending gift parcels. The police seized six mobile phones and cash of Rs. 1.78 lakh from them.

The arrested persons – Omenonye Sylvester (23) and Alimeke Endurance Chukkwuka (23), both natives of Asaba City of Delta State, Nigeria were impersonating as European citizens and contacting people on social media platforms.

A woman, Divya, got a message from one of the conmen on Instagram who introduced himself as ‘Alex Williams’. After chatting for a few weeks, Alex told the victim that he was sending a gift parcel for her containing expensive items.

“After some days, she got a call from a person who claimed to be an official of customs department. On some or other pretext, the fraudsters threatened the victim with legal complications and collected Rs. 3.63 lakh from her,” said DCP Cybercrime, B Anuradha.

On a complaint, the police registered a case and nabbed both the persons from Tilaknagar of West Delhi. Five cases are pending against the suspects in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda.