Rachakonda Police hold annual firing practice

The weapons used included Glock pistols, AK-47 assault rifles and MP5 sub-machine guns

By | Published: 12:40 am

Hyderabad: The traditional annual firing practice of the Rachakonda Police was conducted at the firing range at the Telangana State Police Academy here on Monday.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat, LB Nagar DCP Sunpreet Singh, Bhongir DCP K Narayana Reddy and other senior police officers from the commissionerate participated in the event.

The weapons used included Glock pistols, AK-47 assault rifles and MP5 sub-machine guns. Bhagwat thanked TSPA authorities for the arrangements.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .