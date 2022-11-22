Rachakonda Police invoke PD Act against woman involved in human trafficking

The Rachakonda Police invoked PD Act against a woman allegedly involved in human trafficking.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:19 PM, Tue - 22 November 22

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police invoked PD Act against a woman allegedly involved in human trafficking. The woman Nusrath Begum (35) of Falaknuma was involved in two cases of human trafficking in Hyderabad and Rachakonda.

“The suspect was arrested by the LB Nagar police on October 15. Two cases were booked against her this year including one for forcing minor girl into prostitution,” said Rachakonda police.

Also Read Hyderabad: Teacher sentenced to 10 year jail term for sexually assaulting student

The woman was allegedly enticing customers through social media platforms and targeting girls/women who were suffering from financial problems and forced them into prostitution.