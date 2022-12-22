| Rachakonda Police Issues Guidelines On Dos And Donts For New Year Revelry

Rachakonda Police issues guidelines on do’s and don’ts for New Year revelry

The guidelines will be in effect from December 31 night up to 1 am on January 1, 2023.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:36 PM, Thu - 22 December 22

Hyderabad: In view of the New Year Day celebrations, the Rachakonda Police have issued guidelines on the do’s and don’ts and advised citizens to strictly adhere to them. The guidelines will be in effect from December 31 night up to 1 am on January 1, 2023.

According to the guidelines, DJs are not allowed in outdoor events and the noise levels laid under Central Pollution Control Board which is 45 decibels should be strictly followed. The sound of the musical event should not be heard beyond the event premises and action would be taken in case of a complaint.

No vulgarity or obscene dressing or obscene dances should be allowed and organisers have to ensure no minor is permitted in programs organized exclusively for couples and ensure separate enclosures for couples. Age of participants should be checked for entry and it is mandatory to collect a copy of the valid identity cards. Singers and performers should not be allowed to mingle or venture into the crowd.

Guidelines for organisers:

• CCTV cameras with recording facility at all the entry, exit points and parking places

• Ensure no one carries any firearms or fire crackers

• Prevent the usage of psychotropic substances in the event or in the premises

• No rave parties permitted

• Strict vigil at parking areas and other places where drugs are clandestinely sold

• Should arrange drivers and cabs to customers who drunk

• No live band in bars and restaurants and gated communities

Instructions for revellers:

• No driving of two-wheelers or cars at high speed

• Prohibited to drive in drunken condition

* Not misbehave with strangers including women

* Designated driver of day wherein one of party-goer with driving license, will stay away from drinks and take others home