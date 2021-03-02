Rachakonda police prevent man from committing suicide

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat appreciated the cops for their timely response and said they would be suitably rewarded

Hyderabad: A man, who allegedly attempted to die by suicide at Edulabad lake in Ghatkesar on the city outskirts was rescued by the patrol mobile staff of Ghatkesar police here on Tuesday.

The man, aged 30 years and a construction worker from Chilkalguda, was reportedly depressed over family problems and decided to end his life. His family members learned that he was on the way to the lake and informed the Chilkalguda police, who alerted the Ghatkesar police, after which the patrol mobile vehicle staff who were in the area rushed to the spot.

“They reached him within a few minutes of being alerted and saw him walking towards the lake. They pulled him away from the water just before he jumped and counseled him,” police said, adding that the man calmed down a little later, after which he was shifted to the police station and later handed over to his father.

