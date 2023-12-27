Rachakonda Police tops in ensuring convictions

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:37 PM, Wed - 27 December 23

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police topped the State in ensuring convictions in major crime heads in last five years, said Rachakonda Police Commissoiner, G. Sudheer Babu.

In the year 2019, the police secured convictions in 52 per cent in major crime heads cases, while in 2020, it was 71 per cent, in 2021, it was 72 per cent, went up to 94 per cent in 2022 and was 89 per cent in 2023.

“A coordinated effort is made to ensure conviction for those involved in crimes. The court duty personnel and witnesses are briefed about the case details so that there are no mistakes. Moreover, fool proof evidence is collected by the investigation officer of the case and submitted before the court,” said Sudheer Babu.

Investigation of the cases was also encouraging with 75 per cent of the total 36,126 cases disposed-off in 2023. “Senior officials are monitoring the progress of under investigation cases in a time bound manner and charge sheet are filed before the court,” he said.

The Rachakonda police also stood first in Telangana in disposing of 8,981 compoundable cases registered IPC or SLL laws and 87,131 petty cases and also 2892 MV Act cases during three National Lok Adalat organized in 2023.