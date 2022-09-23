Racing: Corfe Castle and Painted Apache shine in trials

Hyderabad: Corfe Castle and Painted Apache impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Friday morning.
SAND
600m:
Golden Forza (RB) (From 1000/400) 46, moved easy. Bugsy (Apprentice) 47, strode out freely. Staridar (RB) 47.5, moved easy.
Lightning Fairy (Deepak Singh) 48, moved freely.
800m:
Dream Station (RB) 1-3, 600/47, maintains form. Top Secret (Apprentice) 58, 600/45, good.
1000m:
Vision Of Rose (Apprentice) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, moved freely.
NRI Superpower (Madhu Babu) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/48, moved easy.
Silver Lining (BR Kumar) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, handy. Ashwa Raudee (Kiran Naidu) & Baisa (Dhanu Singh) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/45, pair moved neck and neck. Corfe Castle (Afroz Khan) 1-14, 800/56, 600/42, maintains form. Painted Apache (P Ajeeth K) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pleased. Super Angel (Madhu Babu) & Juramento (Rohit Kumar) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, pair maintains form.