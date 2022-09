Racing: Speaking Of Love, Quality Warrior impress in trials

Hyderabad: Speaking Of Love, Quality Warrior, Xfinity, Cash Register and Ayr impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Thursday morning.

SAND

800m:

Life Is Good (Mohith Singh) 1-2, 600/46, moved easy.

1000m:

Xfinity (P Ajeeth K)1-12, 800/56, 600/43, impressed. Mr Perfect (K Mukesh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/46, moved well. God Is Kind (Afroz Khan) 1-16, 800/59, 600/44, good. Exclusive Luck (Mohith Singh) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/47, moved easy. Muaser (Deepak Singh) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/46, handy. Precious Gift (Santhosh Raj) 1-17, 800/1-3, 600/47, moved freely. Chica Bonita (Deepak Singh) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/47, moved easy. Pinatubo (RB) & Nishaan (Mohith Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/46, pair shaped well. Trump Star (Deepak Singh) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45, well in saddle. Cash Register (Surya Prakash) 1-12, 800/56, 600/43, pleased. Ayr (K Mukesh) & Premier Action (Afroz Khan) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, pair worked well. Speaking Of Love (Kuldeep Singh) & Red Snaper (Afroz Khan) 1-13, 800/56, 600/42, former impressed. Quality Warrior (Surya Prakash) & Carlisle (K Mukesh) 1-13, 800/57, 600/44, former maintains form. Shah Of Iran (Afroz Khan) & That’s My Way (Deepak Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, former maintains form. Fly To The Stars (Afroz Khan) & Unmatched (Deepak Singh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, former moved well. Cabello (Santhosh Raj) & Briar Ridge (Khurshad Alam) 1-14, 800/59, 600/45, former maintains form. Win The War (K Mukesh) & Undaunted (Rafique Sk) 1-17, 800/59, 600/47, moved together. Pedro Planet (B Nikhil) & Salisbury (K Mukesh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pair worked well. City Of Hustle (G Naresh) & NRI Angel (Apprentice) 1-19, (From 1000/600) 46, pair moved easy.