Racing: Fire Power Arba Wahed Arba, Red Snaper and Shah Of Iran shine in trials

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:18 PM, Fri - 2 September 22

Hyderabad: Fire Power Arba Wahed Arba, Red Snaper and Shah Of Iran pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Friday morning.

SAND:

600m:

Wallop And Gallop (Deepak Singh) 48.5, handy. Star Babe (Rohit Kumar) (From 1000/400) 47, handy.

800m:

Nishaan (B Nikhil) 1-3, 600/48, moved freely. Fly To The Stars (Afroz Khan) 59, 600/43, strode out well. Stag’s Leap (Deepak Singh) 1-1, 600/46, moved well. Take Me As I Am (RB) 1-1, 600/45, not extended. Amyra (RB) 1-3, 600/46, handy. Strauss (Santhosh Raj) 1-0, 600/45, shaped well. NRI Touch (Abhay Singh) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy.

1000m:

Salento (RB) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47, moved freely. Tranquilo (RB) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/45, moved easy. Arba Wahed Arba (Afroz Khan) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, worked well. Red Snaper (Afroz Khan) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, fit and well. Space Time (RB) 1-19, (From 1000/400) 45, eased up. Icicle (Deepak Singh) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, handy. Indian Temple (Mohith Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, well in hand. Fire Power (Surya Prakash) 1-13, 800/56, 600/43, maintains form. Miss Marvellous (Afroz Khan) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, moved well. Shah Of Iran (Surya Prakash) & Force (Rafique Sk) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, former to note. Cosmico (Dhanu Singh) & Jet Falcon (RB) 1-18, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair moved neck and neck.