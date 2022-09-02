Friday, Sep 2, 2022
By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 06:18 PM, Fri - 2 September 22
Racing: Fire Power Arba Wahed Arba, Red Snaper and Shah Of Iran shine in trials
(Representational Image) Fire Power Arba Wahed Arba, Red Snaper and Shah Of Iran pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course

Hyderabad: Fire Power Arba Wahed Arba, Red Snaper and Shah Of Iran pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Friday morning.

SAND:
600m:
Wallop And Gallop (Deepak Singh) 48.5, handy. Star Babe (Rohit Kumar) (From 1000/400) 47, handy.

800m:
Nishaan (B Nikhil) 1-3, 600/48, moved freely. Fly To The Stars (Afroz Khan) 59, 600/43, strode out well. Stag’s Leap (Deepak Singh) 1-1, 600/46, moved well. Take Me As I Am (RB) 1-1, 600/45, not extended. Amyra (RB) 1-3, 600/46, handy. Strauss (Santhosh Raj) 1-0, 600/45, shaped well. NRI Touch (Abhay Singh) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy.

1000m:
Salento (RB) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47, moved freely. Tranquilo (RB) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/45, moved easy. Arba Wahed Arba (Afroz Khan) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, worked well. Red Snaper (Afroz Khan) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, fit and well. Space Time (RB) 1-19, (From 1000/400) 45, eased up. Icicle (Deepak Singh) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, handy. Indian Temple (Mohith Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, well in hand. Fire Power (Surya Prakash) 1-13, 800/56, 600/43, maintains form. Miss Marvellous (Afroz Khan) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, moved well. Shah Of Iran (Surya Prakash) & Force (Rafique Sk) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, former to note. Cosmico (Dhanu Singh) & Jet Falcon (RB) 1-18, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair moved neck and neck.

 

