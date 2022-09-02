Racing: Zuccarelli fancied for Pune feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:10 PM, Fri - 2 September 22

(Representational Image) The Pesi Shroff-trained Zuccarelli, who is in fine trim, is expected to score in the Idar Gold Trophy (Grade-3) 2400 metres.

Pune: The Pesi Shroff-trained Zuccarelli, who is in fine trim, is expected to score in the Idar Gold Trophy (Grade-3) 2400 metres, terms for horses, 4 years old and over, the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday.

False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Sim Sim 1, My Treasure 2, Time 3

2. Souza 1, Beyond Measure 2, Dyf 3

3. So So Special 1, Toussaint 2, Caprifla 3

4. Zuccarelli 1, A Star Is Born 2, Arc De Triomphe 3

5. Kiefer 1, It’s My Time 2, Karyna 3

6. Lit 1, Baby Bazooka 2, Pepper 3

7. Divine Soul 1, Hilad 2, Hilma Klint 3

Day’s Best: Souza.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.