Racing: Wonderfull Lady fancied for Delhi feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:09 PM, Mon - 12 September 22

(Representational Image) False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 3.00 pm.

New Delhi: The Rajinder-trained Wonderfull Lady looks good in the Opening Ceremony Plate 1000 metres, a handicap for horses Class-II, rated 60 to 86 (lower class eligible), in a small field of five runners, the feature event of the opening day’s races to be held here on Tuesday.

SELECTIONS:

1. Ka Ka 1, Sun Light 2, Niche Currency 3

2. Wonderfull Lady 1, Moriseiki 2, Ashwa Haither 3

3. Beat Goes On 1, Golden Dragon 2

4. Ashwa Johannesburg 1, Ashwa Maithli 2, Night Hawk 3

5. Pedro 1, Sachertorte 2, Cash In Hand 3

6. Girl With Guitar 1, She’s A Beauty 2, Princess Elena 3

Day’s Best: Wonderfull Lady.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6