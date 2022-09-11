Racing: Theon wins President Of India Gold Cup

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:46 PM, Sun - 11 September 22

(Representational Image) Pesi Shroff-trained Theon was ably guided by P S Chouhan to win the President Of India Gold Cup 2400 metres

Hyderabad: Pesi Shroff-trained Theon was ably guided by P S Chouhan to win the President Of India Gold Cup 2400 metres, the feature event of the races at the Malakpet Racecourse, here on Sunday.

RESULTS:



1. Dream Station (1), Cash Register (2), Ok Boss (3), Baisa (4).

W-Rs.- 18, SHP-Rs. 34, P-Rs.12, 12, 25, THP-Rs. 43, SHW-Rs.14 & 10, F-Rs. 51, Q-Rs. 27, T-Rs. 170.

2. City Cruise (1), Hero Of The East (2), Carnival Lady (3), Sergeant Reckless (4).

W-Rs.- 326, SHP-Rs. 38, P-Rs.53, 10, 13, THP-Rs. 40, SHW –Rs. 140 & 13, F-Rs. 1,429, Q-Rs. 437, T-Rs. 3,359.

3. Queen Blossom (1), Amalfitana (2), Call Of The Blue (3), Neffereti (4).

W-Rs.- 27, SHP-Rs. 31, P-Rs. 13, 12, 23, THP-Rs. 66, SHW-Rs. 15 & 15, F=Rs. 72, Q-Rs. 36, T-Rs. 281.

4. Theon (1), Pissarro (2), N R I Infinity (3).

W-Rs.- 12, SHP-Rs. 14 , F-Rs. 14.

5. Stag’s Leap (1), Fatuma (2), Carlisle (3), Divine Connection (4).

W-Rs.- 17, SHP-Rs. 149, P-Rs. 12, 43, 19, THP-Rs. 39, SHW-Rs. 14 & 113, F-Rs. 320, Q-Rs. 268, T-Rs. 2,283.

6. Dyanoosh (1), Yaletown (2), Once I Come (3), Acrobat (4).

W-Rs.- 21, SHP-Rs. 32, P-Rs.12, 12, 62, THP-Rs. 209, SHW-Rs. 16 & 11, F-Rs. 45, Q-Rs. 18, T-Rs. 747.

Jackpot: 70% Rs. 9,484/-(Winning tickets 17).

Jackpot: 30% Rs. 1,606/-(Winning tickets 43).

Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 7,063/-(Winning tickets 9).

First Treble: Paid Rs. 1,461/-(Winning tickets 10).

Second Treble: Paid Rs. 54/-(Winning tickets 1036).