Racing: Watch My Stride fancied for PVG Raju Memorial Cup

Hyderabad: The RH Sequeira-trained Watch My Stride is all set to claim the PVG Raju Memorial Cup 1400 metres, a handicap for horses rated 60 to 85, category-II, the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday.
False rails are up. The first race starts at 1.15 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Swiss Girl 1, Temptations 2, God Is Kind 3
2. Speaking Of Love 1, Superstellar 2, Winning Streak 3
3. Watch My Stride 1, Soloist 2, Premier Action 3
4. Bugsy 1, City Of Bliss 2, DRD 3
5. Once I Come1, White Roses 2, NRI Angel 3
6. Good Tidings 1, Horse O’ War 2, NRI Ruby 3
7. Baisa 1, NRI Blue 2, Cabello 3
8. Briar Ridge 1, Ok Boss 2, Cash Register 3
Day’s Best: Speaking Of Love.
1st Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.
1st Mini Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, & 5.
2nd Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.
First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.
Second Treble: 3, 4 & 5.
Third Treble: 6, 7 & 8.