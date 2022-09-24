Racing: Watch My Stride fancied for PVG Raju Memorial Cup

(Representational Image) The RH Sequeira-trained Watch My Stride is all set to claim the PVG Raju Memorial Cup 1400 metres, a handicap for horses rated 60 to 85

Hyderabad: The RH Sequeira-trained Watch My Stride is all set to claim the PVG Raju Memorial Cup 1400 metres, a handicap for horses rated 60 to 85, category-II, the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 1.15 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Swiss Girl 1, Temptations 2, God Is Kind 3

2. Speaking Of Love 1, Superstellar 2, Winning Streak 3

3. Watch My Stride 1, Soloist 2, Premier Action 3

4. Bugsy 1, City Of Bliss 2, DRD 3

5. Once I Come1, White Roses 2, NRI Angel 3

6. Good Tidings 1, Horse O’ War 2, NRI Ruby 3

7. Baisa 1, NRI Blue 2, Cabello 3

8. Briar Ridge 1, Ok Boss 2, Cash Register 3

Day’s Best: Speaking Of Love.

1st Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

1st Mini Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, & 5.

2nd Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Third Treble: 6, 7 & 8.