Radha Kishan Rao gets interim bail

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 June 2024, 08:18 PM

Hyderabad: A local court on Monday, allowed interim bail to the currently imprisoned former Task Force DCP and suspect in the phone tapping case P.Radha Kishan Rao, as his mother Sarojini Devi, passed away. Sarojini Devi (98) had been suffering from health issues and passed away while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Karimnagar.

Following her death, Radhakishan Rao filed an emergency petition in the court seeking an interim bail to take part in the final rituals. The court which took up the petition granted him escort bail for a day, until 6pm on Tuesday.

Radhakishan Rao is currently lodged at the Central Prison in Chanchalguda.