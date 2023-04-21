Radiology Hub inaugurated in Jangaon

With the reorganization of the districts, the newly created Jangaon is witnessing rapid growth

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Fri - 21 April 23

MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy during the inauguration of Radiology Hub in Jangaon on Friday

Jangaon: With the reorganization of the districts, the newly created Jangaon is witnessing rapid growth. Due to its proximity to the State capital, the town is growing day by day, said MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy.

He also said that the State government was according high priority to health infrastructure in the State to help the poor. The MLA along with Additional Collector Praful Desai inaugurated the ‘radiology hub’ set up on old municipal office premises here on Friday. The cost of the facility is around Rs.1 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, the BRS MLA said that the people can now visit the radiology hub to get tests in 2-D Echo, ECG, X-Ray, Ultrasound, Mammography, and others. “Setting up of the radiology hub will save the money for the poor who are forced to go to private labs and used to shell out huge amounts there,” he said, and added that the T-Diagnostic Centre was already inaugurated at the district headquarter hospital.

Later, the MLA also inaugurated a dedicated paediatric ICU for children at the Mother and Child Hospital in the town. “The mother and child hospital has already won national level awards for its best performance,” he said. Municipal chairperson P Jamuna, district hospital superintendent Dr P Sugunakar Raju, DMHO Dr Ravinder Reddy, Medical College Principal Dr Gopal Rao, ZPTC Deepthi and others were present.