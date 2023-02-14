Railways urge citizens to restrain from damaging Vande Bharat Express

The SCR has appealed to each and every one not to cause damage to railway property by way of stone pelting or any similar activities.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:30 PM, Tue - 14 February 23

Hyderabad: After the recent stone pelting incidents on Vande Bharat Express trains, which are taking place across the country including Telangana, the South Central Railway (SCR) on Tuesday has urged citizens not to indulge in such anti-social activities and cause damage or loss to the national property.

“These types of acts will not only cause inconvenience to general public, but also incur a dent on public purse as trains and railway stations are public property and the damages has to be attended with public money,” SCR said.

The railway officials said the Indian Railway was one of the premier organisations, serving the people for nearly 160 years, SCR said. “Even during the peak Covid-19 pandemic and when the entire country was in the clutches of lockdown, Indian Railway operated train services round the clock, transporting public and essential goods to balance the supply chain and has ensured that there is availability of essential goods across the nation,” officials said.