SCR registered a GOR of over Rs 13,787 crore

SCR zone has registered a Gross Originating Revenue of Rs.13,787 crore between April and December 2022 during the current financial year

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:45 PM, Thu - 26 January 23

SCR zone has registered a Gross Originating Revenue of Rs.13,787 crore between April and December 2022 during the current financial year

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) zone has registered a Gross Originating Revenue (GOR) of Rs.13,787 crore between April and December 2022 during the current financial year, which is significantly higher by about 35 per cent over the same nine month period in the last fiscal, SCR General Manager, Arun Kumar Jain on Thursday said.

Speaking at the 74th Republic Day Celebrations at the Railway Sports Complex on Thursday, Arun Kumar Jain said that freight loading of SCR scaled new heights and crosses 100 Million Tonnes (MT) within a short time. “The milestone has been achieved in just nine months and nine days. The freight revenue also surpassed the Rs.10, 000 crore mark in nine months and 16 days during the current financial year,” he said.

The parcel segment too contributed its share, with well-planned movement of parcel special trains, milk carrying ‘Doodh Duronto’ special trains in association with the Indian Postal department to introduce the concept of end-to-end parcel transportation from originating to the destination place.

In the passenger traffic segment, SCR has carried 189 million passengers between April and December 2022, generating revenue of Rs.3, 782 crores which is 86 per cent high over the same period during the last fiscal.

The General Manager further said manned level crossings were removed by construction of roads and bridges to enhance road and rail safety.

“SCR is witness to the execution of infrastructure works at the best ever pace during the current financial year, with priority being accorded to last mile connectivity projects. A total of 198 Kms of track has been added to the zone’s network in the form of new lines, doubling and tripling,” the senior railway official said.

The electrification of rail lines is being done on mission mode with the aim to complete 100 per cent electrification of SCR network by the end of 2023. To fully utilize the advances in electrification, already 45 pairs of trains were converted from Diesel to Electric Traction.

“The pride of Indian Railways, the indigenously developed Vande Bharat Express commenced its run on the Zone between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam. It has evoked tremendous response from rail users and the citizens across the two states,” the General Manager said.

Running of 2,860 special trains during holiday season and attaching 9,390 extra coaches during the nine month period of the current fiscal enabled comfortable travel for the additional rail passengers.

“SCR continues to be a pioneer in material management. The zone focused approach towards Mission Zero Scrap has resulted in the scarp sales crossing Rs. 300 crore within the first nine months of the fiscal year,” Arun Kumar Jain reiterated.

As part of nationwide Rozgar Mela, appointment certificates were handed over to around 2,900 candidates so far.