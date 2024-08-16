Rainfall in Hyderabad still ‘normal’

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 16 August 2024, 10:02 PM

Hyderabad: Amid a ‘normal’ monsoon season across Telangana, Hyderabad remains in the grip of heat and humidity. With the current weather pattern of humid heat and intermittent rains expected to persist through next week, residents anxiously hope for more substantial showers to avoid slipping into a below-normal or deficient rainfall category.

Since monsoon onset in early June, the State capital has received 369.6 mm of rainfall, just above the average of 363.3 mm, keeping it within the ‘normal’ range with an 85 per cent deviation. However, while only Nampally recorded a notable 438.7 mm against the usual 361.7 mm, other areas have stayed within the ‘normal’ range.

Several neighborhoods, including Khairatabad, Secunderabad, Himayathnagar, Asifnagar, and Charminar, saw excess rainfall in July, but August’s deficit has pulled them back to ‘normal’ levels. Meanwhile, Tirumalagiri continues to struggle, recording only 217.7 mm of rainfall—a 41 percent shortfall from its usual 371.3 mm.

Mahesh Palawat, a meteorologist at Skymet Weather Services, said the northern districts of Telangana could see moderate showers over the next few days, but Hyderabad is expected to have only scattered rains with a few moderate spells until August 25.

He also attributed the city’s current weather woes to a shift in monsoon currents, which typically traverse westward across Telangana but have been less active over Hyderabad this year. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) echoes this outlook, with a forecast of intermittent light showers across Telangana, including Hyderabad, over the next week.

In other parts of Telangana, only Jogulamba Gadwal has reported a large excess, with 383.1 mm of rainfall—60 per cent above its normal of 239.2 mm. Districts such as Narayanpet, Mulugu, Khammam, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Bhadradri Kothagudem have also recorded excess rainfall, while other districts remain within normal levels.