Heavy rains drench Hyderabad, city braces for more

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 August 2024, 08:46 PM

Youngsters enjoy a pleasant weather condition following heavy rains in the city on Friday. Photo: Anand Dharmana.

Hyderabad: Relentless rains pounded Hyderabad for the second consecutive day, turning the city’s streets into deluge of water on Friday.

Following a stormy Thursday night, residents woke up to a humid Friday, only to be greeted by overcast skies and heavy downpour by evening. Water stagnantion was reported in several neighbourhoods, prompting officials to caution citizens against venturing out unless necessary.

While the rain was sporadic earlier in the day, the evening brought prolonged thundershowers.

According to data by Telangana Planning and Developmebt Society (TGDPS) by 7 pm, Patancheru recorded a significant 61.5 mm of rainfall, followed by Quthbullapur at 45.8 mm, and Golconda at 42.8 mm.

Meanwhile, across Telangana, districts experienced heavy rains with Karimnagar topping the charts at a staggering 169.5 mm of rainfall, followed by Medak with 129 mm, Kamareddy and Jayashankar Bhupalapally, with 106.8 mm. Districts including Jagtial, Mulugu, Rajanna Sircilla, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Peddapalli, Nizamabad, and Ranga Reddy recorded rainfall above 50 mm.

With a similar weather pattern expected to continue on Saturday, the Met Depatment has issued a yellow alert for Hyderabad and surrounding districts, including Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal on Saturday.

Cautioning potential adverse weather conditions, officials have urged residents to remain vigilant.